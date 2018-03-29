Chinese state TV shows insurance tycoon admitting guilt - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Chinese state TV shows insurance tycoon admitting guilt

(CCTV via AP Video). In this image taken from undated video footage run by China's CCTV via AP Video, Wu Xiaohui, the former chairman of the Anbang Insurance Group, speaks during a court session at the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court in Shan... (CCTV via AP Video). In this image taken from undated video footage run by China's CCTV via AP Video, Wu Xiaohui, the former chairman of the Anbang Insurance Group, speaks during a court session at the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court in Shan...
(CCTV via AP Video). In this image taken from undated video footage run by China's CCTV via AP Video, Wu Xiaohui, left, the former chairman of the Anbang Insurance Group, sits during a court session at the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court in ... (CCTV via AP Video). In this image taken from undated video footage run by China's CCTV via AP Video, Wu Xiaohui, left, the former chairman of the Anbang Insurance Group, sits during a court session at the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court in ...
(CCTV via AP Video). In this image taken from undated video footage run by China's CCTV via AP Video, Wu Xiaohui, the former chairman of the Anbang Insurance Group, speaks during a court session at the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court in Shan... (CCTV via AP Video). In this image taken from undated video footage run by China's CCTV via AP Video, Wu Xiaohui, the former chairman of the Anbang Insurance Group, speaks during a court session at the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court in Shan...

BEIJING (AP) - State TV has shown the founder of the Chinese insurance company that owns New York City's Waldorf Hotel admitting his guilt at a trial on charges he fraudulently raised $10 billion from investors.

The broadcast showed Wu Xiaohui, former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group, speaking in court Wednesday in Shanghai and saying, "I clearly admit my guilt and repent for it."

Wu, who founded privately owned Anbang in 2004, is accused of misleading investors and diverting money to his own use. He was detained last year and regulators seized control of Anbang in February.

Wu initially had denied his guilt at his one-day trial on Wednesday, according to an earlier court statement.

Nearly all Chinese prosecutions end in conviction. Defendants usually express remorse in hope of obtaining a lighter sentence.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 3 Facebook Messenger app users file lawsuit over privacy

    3 Facebook Messenger app users file lawsuit over privacy

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:10 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:10:29 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:15 AM EDT2018-03-29 10:15:24 GMT
    Three Facebook Messenger app users have filed a lawsuit claiming the social network violated their privacy by collecting logs of their phone calls and text messages.More >>
    Three Facebook Messenger app users have filed a lawsuit claiming the social network violated their privacy by collecting logs of their phone calls and text messages.More >>

  • California regulators target web ads for illegal pot shops

    California regulators target web ads for illegal pot shops

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:50:24 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:15 AM EDT2018-03-29 10:15:22 GMT
    (AP Photo). This frame from the Weedmaps website shows part of the map section of the online cannabis directory. State regulators have warned the popular website to take down ads from illegal sellers that appear or face possible penalties, but the comp...(AP Photo). This frame from the Weedmaps website shows part of the map section of the online cannabis directory. State regulators have warned the popular website to take down ads from illegal sellers that appear or face possible penalties, but the comp...
    Online ads from unlicensed marijuana shops are creating turmoil in California's emerging legal pot market.More >>
    Online ads from unlicensed marijuana shops are creating turmoil in California's emerging legal pot market.More >>

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:11 PM EDT2018-03-27 16:11:54 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:14 AM EDT2018-03-29 10:14:00 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More >>
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly