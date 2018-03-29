Chinese state TV shows insurance tycoon admitting guilt

(CCTV via AP Video). In this image taken from undated video footage run by China's CCTV via AP Video, Wu Xiaohui, the former chairman of the Anbang Insurance Group, speaks during a court session at the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court in Shan...

(CCTV via AP Video). In this image taken from undated video footage run by China's CCTV via AP Video, Wu Xiaohui, left, the former chairman of the Anbang Insurance Group, sits during a court session at the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court in ...

(CCTV via AP Video). In this image taken from undated video footage run by China's CCTV via AP Video, Wu Xiaohui, the former chairman of the Anbang Insurance Group, speaks during a court session at the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court in Shan...

BEIJING (AP) - State TV has shown the founder of the Chinese insurance company that owns New York City's Waldorf Hotel admitting his guilt at a trial on charges he fraudulently raised $10 billion from investors.

The broadcast showed Wu Xiaohui, former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group, speaking in court Wednesday in Shanghai and saying, "I clearly admit my guilt and repent for it."

Wu, who founded privately owned Anbang in 2004, is accused of misleading investors and diverting money to his own use. He was detained last year and regulators seized control of Anbang in February.

Wu initially had denied his guilt at his one-day trial on Wednesday, according to an earlier court statement.

Nearly all Chinese prosecutions end in conviction. Defendants usually express remorse in hope of obtaining a lighter sentence.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.