Superjumbo's first revenue flight to Lebanon lands in Beirut - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Superjumbo's first revenue flight to Lebanon lands in Beirut

(AP Photo/Bilal Hussein). A double-decker Airbus A380 plane lands at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March. 29, 2018. An Emirates Airline superjumbo jet has landed at Beirut's international airport as Lebanon looks ... (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein). A double-decker Airbus A380 plane lands at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March. 29, 2018. An Emirates Airline superjumbo jet has landed at Beirut's international airport as Lebanon looks ...
(AP Photo/Bilal Hussein). A double-decker Airbus A380 plane lands at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March 29, 2018. An Emirates Airline superjumbo jet has landed at Beirut's international airport as Lebanon looks t... (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein). A double-decker Airbus A380 plane lands at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March 29, 2018. An Emirates Airline superjumbo jet has landed at Beirut's international airport as Lebanon looks t...
(AP Photo/Bilal Hussein). A double-decker Airbus A380 plane lands at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March. 29, 2018. An Emirates Airline superjumbo jet has landed at Beirut's international airport as Lebanon looks ... (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein). A double-decker Airbus A380 plane lands at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March. 29, 2018. An Emirates Airline superjumbo jet has landed at Beirut's international airport as Lebanon looks ...

BEIRUT (AP) - An Emirates Airline superjumbo jet has landed at Beirut's international airport as Lebanon looks to sustain a revival of its tourism industry.

The double-decker Airbus A380 plane is the first to arrive to Lebanon on a flight carrying paying passengers. Emirates says it is examining whether Lebanon's only commercial airport has the facilities to support the behemoth jet, which can be configured to carry over 600 passengers.

Lebanon's airport is over capacity. It was designed to serve 6 million passengers a year but in 2017 it saw more than 8 million pass through its doors.

A surge in passengers points to a revival of Lebanon's tourism industry after a protracted depression owing to the war in neighboring Syria and political uncertainty at home.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 3 Facebook Messenger app users file lawsuit over privacy

    3 Facebook Messenger app users file lawsuit over privacy

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:10 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:10:29 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:15 AM EDT2018-03-29 10:15:24 GMT
    Three Facebook Messenger app users have filed a lawsuit claiming the social network violated their privacy by collecting logs of their phone calls and text messages.More >>
    Three Facebook Messenger app users have filed a lawsuit claiming the social network violated their privacy by collecting logs of their phone calls and text messages.More >>

  • California regulators target web ads for illegal pot shops

    California regulators target web ads for illegal pot shops

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:50:24 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:15 AM EDT2018-03-29 10:15:22 GMT
    (AP Photo). This frame from the Weedmaps website shows part of the map section of the online cannabis directory. State regulators have warned the popular website to take down ads from illegal sellers that appear or face possible penalties, but the comp...(AP Photo). This frame from the Weedmaps website shows part of the map section of the online cannabis directory. State regulators have warned the popular website to take down ads from illegal sellers that appear or face possible penalties, but the comp...
    Online ads from unlicensed marijuana shops are creating turmoil in California's emerging legal pot market.More >>
    Online ads from unlicensed marijuana shops are creating turmoil in California's emerging legal pot market.More >>

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:11 PM EDT2018-03-27 16:11:54 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:14 AM EDT2018-03-29 10:14:00 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More >>
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly