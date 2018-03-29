5 people not wearing seat belts ejected in crash; 1 dead

This is one of the vehicles involved in a deadly two vehicle crash near Gonzales on March 29, 2018. (Source: WAFB)

Troopers with Louisiana State Police collect evidence from one of the vehicles involved in a deadly two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish on March 29, 2018. (Source: WAFB)

Five people not wearing their seat belts were thrown from a vehicle in a wreck Thursday morning, and one of those people is dead.

Officials with Louisiana State Police say just after 1 a.m. on Thursday, March 29, troopers began investigating a wreck involving two vehicles on I-10 W just west of LA 30 in Ascension Parish.

The crash claimed the life of Jefferson Andino, 28, of Metairie.

LSP's initial investigation shows the wreck happened as Charles Carter Jr., 40, of New Orleans, was driving west on I-10 in a 2011 Porche Cayenne, while at the same time, Elner Medina, 32, of Terrytown, was also headed west on I-10 in a 2004 Ford Explorer. For reasons still under investigation, Carter hit the back of Medina's vehicle, which was pushed into the median and began to flip.

Medina, Andino, and three other passengers were all unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle.

Andino suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner's Office. Medina and the other three passengers were all transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Carter was treated on scene for minor injuries.

LSP officials say they suspect impairment as a factor in this wreck.

The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.

