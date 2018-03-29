2-vehicle crash on I-10 near Gonzales leaves at least 1 dead

This is one of the vehicles involved in a deadly two vehicle crash near Gonzales on March 29, 2018. (Source: WAFB)

Troopers with Louisiana State Police collect evidence from one of the cars involved in a deadly two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish on March 29, 2018. (Source: WAFB)

At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

It happened on I-10 near LA 30 in the Gonzales area.

Louisiana State Police confirmed one person has died as a result of the wreck. The victim's name has not been released.

Paramedics said they transported four people to the hospital after some were thrown out of at least one of the vehicles.

Troopers are still investigating the crash and will release additional details later in the day.

