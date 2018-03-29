2-vehicle crash on I-10 near Gonzales leaves at least 1 dead

At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish early Thursday morning, according to authorities.More >>
Councilwoman Chauna Banks and the Keep the Zoo at Greenwood Park Committee (KZAG) held a news conference Wednesday calling for immediate change in leadership at BREC and the Baton Rouge Zoo.More >>
Contrary to rumors circulating on social media, law enforcement warns that dispatchers are not aware of any code involving "ordering pizza" that alerts them callers are in unsafe situationsMore >>
A small group of activists took to the levee Wednesday night to express their anger after the Alton Sterling decision from the Attorney General’s office.More >>
After successfully battling breast cancer, one Louisiana lawmaker wants to make the fight a little easier for other Louisianians.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
