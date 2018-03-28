Kentucky police: Suspect in wife's death shot behind school - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Kentucky police: Suspect in wife's death shot behind school

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A man who allegedly killed his wife at home was fatally shot by police behind a Kentucky high school while it was in session Wednesday, authorities say.

Jesse Kilgus, 51, was shot in his van outside John Hardin High School in Elizabethtown, where he went to check his child out of school, Kentucky State Police said.

Trooper Jeff Gregory told news outlets the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday that no students or school employees were harmed.

Gregory said police had initially found the body of Ruth Marie Kilgus, 46, and learned that Jesse Kilgus planned to pick up his child from school before they confronted him outside the school.

Gregory did not have any further details late Wednesday about the circumstances that led to the shooting but he said seven officers from three departments fired shots.

"Obviously nobody ever wants this situation to happen, and it's unfortunate that it happened in a school parking lot, but because there's great cooperation between all three police departments that were involved," Gregory added. "We did everything right as far as I'm concerned."

Hardin County Schools Superintendent Teresa Morgan said the student involved will receive trauma counseling after losing both parents Wednesday.

"He is safe at this time and he is a now with extended family," Morgan said.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin praised police via Twitter on Wednesday evening.

"Suspect was attempting to enter a high school in Hardin County, KY," the tweet said. "Area schools were temporarily locked down as a safety precaution, but the prompt response by law enforcement officers ensured that no harm came to any students or teachers."

The fatal shooting near the high school comes as American communities are seeking ways to impose tougher security measures in the wake of the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead. In Kentucky, a shooting in January at Marshall County High School killed two students and injured more than a dozen others.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Police will protect NBA game from protesters

    The Latest: Police will protect NBA game from protesters

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-03-29 00:41:06 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-03-29 04:16:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Cynthia Brown is hugged by a member of the Bayside of South Sacramento Church, known as BOSS Church, as she arrives for the wake of police shooting victim Stephon Clark, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clar...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Cynthia Brown is hugged by a member of the Bayside of South Sacramento Church, known as BOSS Church, as she arrives for the wake of police shooting victim Stephon Clark, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clar...
    The brother of police shooting victim Stephon Clark says he doesn't want the media outside the wake.More >>
    The brother of police shooting victim Stephon Clark says he doesn't want the media outside the wake.More >>

  • Oklahoma Legislature passes tax hikes for teacher pay

    Oklahoma Legislature passes tax hikes for teacher pay

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 10:31 PM EDT2018-03-29 02:31:31 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-03-29 04:16:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin, left, high-fives Sen. Mike Schulz, right, R-Altus, during a news conference following a vote on a package of tax hikes to fund teacher pay raises in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Sen. Kim D...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin, left, high-fives Sen. Mike Schulz, right, R-Altus, during a news conference following a vote on a package of tax hikes to fund teacher pay raises in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Sen. Kim D...
    A package of Oklahoma tax hikes aimed at generating hundreds of millions of new dollars for teacher pay and averting statewide school closures has received final legislative approval.More >>
    A package of Oklahoma tax hikes aimed at generating hundreds of millions of new dollars for teacher pay and averting statewide school closures has received final legislative approval.More >>

  • Trump says Second Amendment won't be repealed

    Trump says Second Amendment won't be repealed

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:11 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:11:25 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-03-29 04:16:37 GMT
    President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the Second Amendment “will never be repealed." (Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump/CNN)President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the Second Amendment “will never be repealed." (Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump/CNN)
    President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the Second Amendment “will never be repealed." (Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump/CNN)President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the Second Amendment “will never be repealed." (Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump/CNN)

    President Donald Trump says the Second Amendment will not be repealed.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump says the Second Amendment will not be repealed.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly