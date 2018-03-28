Police warn against 'Pizza Callers'

Contrary to rumors circulating on social media, law enforcement warns that dispatchers are not aware of any code involving "ordering pizza" that alerts them callers are in unsafe situations.

Reports say an ad played during the 2014 Super Bowl using a 911 call from a domestic violence victim may be the origin of the practice, however, first responders are not trained to recognize any secret codes and will instead remind the caller that they are on the phone with an emergency response line.

You can view the original ad below.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.