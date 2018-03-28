Activists encourage youth to channel anger over Sterling decision into political power

Councilwoman Chauna Banks and the Keep the Zoo at Greenwood Park Committee (KZAG) held a news conference Wednesday calling for immediate change in leadership at BREC and the Baton Rouge Zoo.More >>
Contrary to rumors circulating on social media, law enforcement warns that dispatchers are not aware of any code involving "ordering pizza" that alerts them callers are in unsafe situations
A small group of activists took to the levee Wednesday night to express their anger after the Alton Sterling decision from the Attorney General's office.
After successfully battling breast cancer, one Louisiana lawmaker wants to make the fight a little easier for other Louisianians.
When asked about President Donald Trump's reaction to the Alton Sterling case, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters it's a "local matter."
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.
