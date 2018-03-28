Activists encourage youth to channel anger over Sterling decision into political power

Activists encourage young people to head to the polls to vote to express anger about decisions made they do not agree with (Source: WAFB)

Activists encourage young people to head to the polls to vote to express anger about decisions made they do not agree with (Source: WAFB)

A small group of activists took to the levee Wednesday night to express their anger after the Alton Sterling decision came down from the Attorney General’s office.

The speakers took turns calling for new leadership on the local and state level. They said they've been inspired by the youth rallies making headlines after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“We cannot afford to be disenfranchised, we cannot afford to give up at this time. I know people are hurting, but it's time to channel that emotion into our political power, and that's what we're here to do,” said Antoine Pierce with Indivisible Baton Rouge.

The group plans several voter registration drives targeted toward young adults.

