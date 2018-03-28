White House press secretary says Alton Sterling case is a 'local matter'

After successfully battling breast cancer, one Louisiana lawmaker wants to make the fight a little easier for other Louisianians.More >>
After successfully battling breast cancer, one Louisiana lawmaker wants to make the fight a little easier for other Louisianians.More >>
When asked about President Donald Trump's reaction to the Alton Sterling case, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters it's a "local matter."More >>
When asked about President Donald Trump's reaction to the Alton Sterling case, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters it's a "local matter."More >>
Lt. Col. Ward Webb, a longtime leader with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and community servant passed away unexpectedly last night.More >>
Lt. Col. Ward Webb, a longtime leader with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and community servant passed away unexpectedly last night.More >>
A new outdoor multisport festival will be coming to Baton Rouge on June 9 and 10.More >>
A new outdoor multisport festival will be coming to Baton Rouge on June 9 and 10.More >>
With extra funds left over after last year Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says the money should be put toward important projects across the state.More >>
With extra funds left over after last year Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says the money should be put toward important projects across the state.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."More >>
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."More >>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.More >>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Lubbock Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Holland confirms that there was an explosion at a house in Tech Terrace Tuesday night around 10 p.m. The explosion happened in the 2900 block of 21st Street.More >>
Lubbock Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Holland confirms that there was an explosion at a house in Tech Terrace Tuesday night around 10 p.m. The explosion happened in the 2900 block of 21st Street.More >>
An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.More >>
An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.More >>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.More >>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.More >>