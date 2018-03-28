White House press secretary says Alton Sterling case is a 'local matter'

When asked about President Donald Trump's reaction to the Alton Sterling case, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters it's a "local matter."

One reporter posed the question during Sanders' daily briefing.

Asked about the President's reaction after Louisiana's decision not to charge the officers who fatally shot Alton Sterling, WH press secretary Sarah Sanders said it's a "local matter ... that we feel should be left up to the local authorities" at this time https://t.co/fDoffedWjb pic.twitter.com/neVDk8JjCq — CNN (@CNN) March 28, 2018

"Certainly a terrible incident. This is something that is a local matter and that's something we feel should be left up to the local authorities at this point in time," Sanders said.

When asked by the reporter how the president feels about weeding out "bad police" after incidents like the Sterling shooting, Sanders responded, "Certainly we want to make sure that all law enforcement is carrying out the letter of the law. The president is very supportive of law enforcement, but at the same time, in these specific cases and these specific instances, those would be left up to local authorities to make that determination and not something for the federal government to weigh in to."

