Baton Rouge General to open new boutique for cancer patients

Baton Rouge General is hosting the grand opening of The Healing Boutique Thursday morning. The Healing Boutique is a special shop with items that may be hard to find for patients battling cancer.

RELATED: Learn more about Baton Rouge General Medical Center

THE HEALING BOUTIQUE

Open: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Baton Rouge General – Bluebonnet Gift Shop

8585 Picardy Ave., Baton Rouge

Although there are similar clinics in the area, The Healing Boutique is unique to Baton Rouge because this is the only boutique to offer supplies for other cancer patients, not just breast cancer patients.

People undergoing treatments for all types of cancer can find products to help them minimize their side effects. For example, someone experiencing a rash from undergoing chemotherapy might be able to find a special cream or lotion to help in their healing, or someone that needs to treat burns from radiation could find something to help them ease the pain at the specialty store.

UNIQUE TO THE HEALING BOUTIQUE

• Provides resources and items for men and women with all types of cancer

• Schedules private consultations

• Offers valet parking

• Is located in a hospital

• Delivers to hospital rooms and cancer treatment areas

RELATED: Doctor explains life-saving kidney cancer immunotherapy

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.