Learn more about Baton Rouge General Medical Center

Baton Rouge General Medical Center is the area’s first community hospital with 588 licensed beds between two campuses.

MEDICAL SERVICES

Behavior health

Birth center

Burn

Cancer

Clinical trials

Emergency room

Gastroenterology

Heart & vascular

Home health

Hospital medicine

Intensive care

Neurosciences

Orthopedics

Primary care services

Radiology & imaging

Rehabilitation & therapy

Sleep services

Surgery

Urgent Care

Weight loss surgery

Wellness

Wound care & hyperbarics

HISTORY

Baton Rouge General opened its doors in 1900, and has provided the Greater Baton Rouge community with high-quality healthcare for generations.

An accredited teaching hospital since 1991, Baton Rouge General offers other medical education programs, including a School of Nursing, School of Radiologic Technology, Family Medicine Residency Program, Internal Medicine Residency Program, and Sports Medicine Fellowship Program.

Information on this page was provided by Baton Rouge General.