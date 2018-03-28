Learn more about Baton Rouge General Medical Center - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Baton Rouge General Medical Center is the area’s first community hospital with 588 licensed beds between two campuses.

MEDICAL SERVICES

  • Behavior health
  • Birth center
  • Burn
  • Cancer
  • Clinical trials
  • Emergency room
  • Gastroenterology
  • Heart & vascular
  • Home health
  • Hospital medicine
  • Intensive care
  • Neurosciences
  • Orthopedics
  • Primary care services
  • Radiology & imaging
  • Rehabilitation & therapy
  • Sleep services
  • Surgery
  • Urgent Care
  • Weight loss surgery
  • Wellness
  • Wound care & hyperbarics

HISTORY

Baton Rouge General opened its doors in 1900, and has provided the Greater Baton Rouge community with high-quality healthcare for generations.

An accredited teaching hospital since 1991, Baton Rouge General offers other medical education programs, including a School of Nursing, School of Radiologic Technology, Family Medicine Residency Program, Internal Medicine Residency Program, and Sports Medicine Fellowship Program.

