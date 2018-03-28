Struggling LSU looks to correct repeated mistakes

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri was obviously not in a great mood following the Tigers 3-1 defeat to the Ragin' Cajuns of UL-Lafayette Tuesday evening in Metairie. The loss d ropped the Tigers to a less than stellar 16-10 overall and was the second setback in as many games to the Cajuns this season.

Mainieri feels the Tigers continue to repeat many of their same mistakes and feel the coaching staff isn't maximizing the talent on the roster.

The Tigers are now preparing for a Thursday-Friday-Saturday series against Mississippi State at Alex Box Stadium. LSU no longer plays on Easter Sunday, as they did in years past.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.