LDAF issues emergency quarantine to stop spread of Roseau cane scale

The commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry placed most of south Louisiana under an emergency quarantine to stop the spread of Roseau cane scale.

The scale is an invasive insect that is native to China and Japan. Commissioner Mike Strain says the scale is currently destroying the Roseau cane which is an important vegetation that helps protect Louisiana’s coast.

The quarantine went into effect on March 26 and will be in effect until further notice.

Strain also says in addition to the state’s wetlands, the scale could also pose a threat to the sorghum, sugarcane and rice industries.

“Following an extensive survey conducted by the LSU AgCenter, it has been determined that efforts should be made to limit the spread of Roseau cane scale. Therefore, a quarantine is now in effect,” Strain said in a statement.

Quarantine areas in the state include all areas south of Louisiana Highway 10 beginning at the Mississippi state line moving west until intersecting at Highway 171 in Vernon Parish. Also, moving south on Highway 171 to Highway 190 in DeRidder and turning west onto Highway 190 and continuing on Highway 190 until it reaches the Sabine River.

Quarantine areas in the state include portions of the following parishes south of Louisiana Highway 10: Allen, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Pointe Coupee, St. Landry, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Vernon, Washington and West Feliciana.

These entire parishes are quarantined: Acadia, Ascension, Assumption, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Terrebonne, Vermillion and West Baton Rouge.

Clean nursery stock may be moved within quarantined areas under a special permit issued by the LDAF. Limited movement of Roseau cane by boat is allowed by waterfowl hunters as long as the Roseau cane material is moved no more than one-quarter mile from its original location and remains within the quarantine area.

More information about Roseau cane can be found on the LSU AgCenter's website at: http://www.lsuagcenter.com/roseaucane.

