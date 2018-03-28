Grassroots organization encouraging lawmakers to raise La. minim - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Grassroots organization encouraging lawmakers to raise La. minimum wage to $15 per hour

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Step Up Louisiana is advocating for lawmakers to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour (Source: stepuplouisiana.org) Step Up Louisiana is advocating for lawmakers to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour (Source: stepuplouisiana.org)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Step Up Louisiana, a grassroots organization that advocates for education and economic justice, plans to speak Thursday about raising the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour.

State Representative Joe Bouie filed HB 192 to raise the minimum wage. This bill is the first one in the state to call for a $15 minimum wage. 

Louisiana is among the poorest states in the country, with more than half of its workers making less than $15 per hour, the organization says. The group also says one in four kids in the state live in homes that are below the poverty line.

Step Up Louisiana says raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour would lower poverty rates, reduce inequality, and lift up families. 

Members of the group, as well as minimum wage workers and their families, will speak at the House Labor Committee meeting Thursday morning.

To learn more about Step Up Louisiana, click here.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:02:51 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:02:51 GMT
    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

    More >>

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

    More >>

  • Charges: White 'family fun center' owner pulled gun on black customer, teen son

    Charges: White 'family fun center' owner pulled gun on black customer, teen son

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:43:56 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:07:14 GMT

    The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."

    More >>

    The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."

    More >>

  • United Dixie White Knights admit to sending video to MS Rising Coalition

    United Dixie White Knights admit to sending video to MS Rising Coalition

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:01:28 GMT
    This is a screenshot of a video allegedly posted by a Mississippi branch of the KKK. The video was sent to Mississippi Rising Coalition, who held a press conference Wednesday to discuss it. (Source: YouTube)This is a screenshot of a video allegedly posted by a Mississippi branch of the KKK. The video was sent to Mississippi Rising Coalition, who held a press conference Wednesday to discuss it. (Source: YouTube)

    The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.

    More >>

    The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly