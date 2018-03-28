Grassroots organization encouraging lawmakers to raise La. minimum wage to $15 per hour

Step Up Louisiana is advocating for lawmakers to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour (Source: stepuplouisiana.org)

Step Up Louisiana, a grassroots organization that advocates for education and economic justice, plans to speak Thursday about raising the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour.

State Representative Joe Bouie filed HB 192 to raise the minimum wage. This bill is the first one in the state to call for a $15 minimum wage.

Louisiana is among the poorest states in the country, with more than half of its workers making less than $15 per hour, the organization says. The group also says one in four kids in the state live in homes that are below the poverty line.

Step Up Louisiana says raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour would lower poverty rates, reduce inequality, and lift up families.

Members of the group, as well as minimum wage workers and their families, will speak at the House Labor Committee meeting Thursday morning.

