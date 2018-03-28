New outdoor multisport festival coming to Baton Rouge in June

A new outdoor multisport festival will be coming to Baton Rouge on June 9 and 10.

The inaugural Louisiana Sports Festival will be held at BREC’s Farr Park and will include 10 sporting events, live music, and family-friendly activities.

RELATED: Want to ride a horse? Saddle up with BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center

Events at the festival will include “Vanguard Race’s OCR obstacle course events, BRAMBA Bike Time Trials, WHOA Racing Company Trail Run, Rockwall Competition, Off-Road Mountain Bike Duathlon, Great Scavenger Hunt Run and more,” according to a news release.

There will also be activities for kids such as inflatables, rock wall, and an obstacle course.

RV and primitive camping will be available on-site at BREC’s Farr Park. Participants are encouraged to sign up soon as space is limited.

For more information visit: www.LouisianaSportsFest.com.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.