New outdoor multisport festival coming to Baton Rouge in June - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

New outdoor multisport festival coming to Baton Rouge in June

Source: Louisiana Sports Festival Source: Louisiana Sports Festival
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A new outdoor multisport festival will be coming to Baton Rouge on June 9 and 10.

The inaugural Louisiana Sports Festival will be held at BREC’s Farr Park and will include 10 sporting events, live music, and family-friendly activities.

RELATED: Want to ride a horse? Saddle up with BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center

Events at the festival will include “Vanguard Race’s OCR obstacle course events, BRAMBA Bike Time Trials, WHOA Racing Company Trail Run, Rockwall Competition, Off-Road Mountain Bike Duathlon, Great Scavenger Hunt Run and more,” according to a news release.

There will also be activities for kids such as inflatables, rock wall, and an obstacle course.

RV and primitive camping will be available on-site at BREC’s Farr Park. Participants are encouraged to sign up soon as space is limited.

For more information visit: www.LouisianaSportsFest.com.  

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:02:51 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:02:51 GMT
    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

    More >>

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

    More >>

  • Charges: White 'family fun center' owner pulled gun on black customer, teen son

    Charges: White 'family fun center' owner pulled gun on black customer, teen son

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:43:56 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:07:14 GMT

    The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."

    More >>

    The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."

    More >>

  • United Dixie White Knights admit to sending video to MS Rising Coalition

    United Dixie White Knights admit to sending video to MS Rising Coalition

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:01:28 GMT
    This is a screenshot of a video allegedly posted by a Mississippi branch of the KKK. The video was sent to Mississippi Rising Coalition, who held a press conference Wednesday to discuss it. (Source: YouTube)This is a screenshot of a video allegedly posted by a Mississippi branch of the KKK. The video was sent to Mississippi Rising Coalition, who held a press conference Wednesday to discuss it. (Source: YouTube)

    The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.

    More >>

    The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly