La. governor wants to put surplus money from last year towards roads and bridges across state

With extra funds left over after last year Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says the money should be put toward important projects across the state.

Louisiana has a $120 million surplus of funds left over after last year because taxes generated more money than anticipated. The governor is proposing putting a good chunk of that, about $40 million, towards roads and bridges. In Baton Rouge, that includes replacing bridges in Greensburg, making repairs on the I-110 ramps near Convention Street and Florida Boulevard, and for a new pumping station on Acadian Thruway near the railroad underpass.

Beyond that, there's also funding proposed for building repairs and improvements at colleges and universities.

"Because of the neglect these buildings have faced for so long, our students are actually subjected to substandard and sometimes dangerous conditions. This is a problem that alumni and students have spoken to me personally. While we cannot afford to do everything we'd like to do, we need to begin to chip away at these needs," said Edwards.

It's important to put this in context. There are currently about $3 billion worth of needed projects and repairs. This plan would only put about $10 million toward that backlog. This plan now goes before the state legislature. They have the opportunity to change the proposal as they see fit.

