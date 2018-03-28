Woman sues after rental home was used to shoot pornography - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Woman sues after rental home was used to shoot pornography

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman has filed a federal lawsuit accusing her tenant of using her Martha's Vineyard home to shoot pornographic videos without telling her.

The lawsuit filed this week says Leah Bassett had no idea when she rented out her home in 2014 that it would be used to shoot adult films.

Bassett says the filmmakers used "nearly every room of her home for their porn production purposes," including her bedrooms, sofas, dining room table and laundry room appliances.

Bassett says the "highly disturbing discovery" has caused her emotional and psychological distress.

The lawsuit was filed against the adult film company, Quebec, Canada-based Mile High Distribution Inc., and several individuals. Stephen Roach, an attorney for Mile High, says the matter arose out of a basic landlord-tenant dispute and the allegations in the complaint are "unfounded."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Emails: Conservatives slammed Pence in 2015 for changing law

    Emails: Conservatives slammed Pence in 2015 for changing law

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:41 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 23:20:59 GMT
    (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks at an America First Policies event, as part of a series called "Tax Cuts to Put America First" at the Loews Atlanta Hotel on Friday, March 23, 2018.(Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks at an America First Policies event, as part of a series called "Tax Cuts to Put America First" at the Loews Atlanta Hotel on Friday, March 23, 2018.
    Emails released to The Associated Press show then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence faced widespread backlash from conservatives after agreeing to change a "religious freedom" law critics decried as anti-gay.More >>
    Emails released to The Associated Press show then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence faced widespread backlash from conservatives after agreeing to change a "religious freedom" law critics decried as anti-gay.More >>

  • 3 Facebook Messenger app users file lawsuit over privacy

    3 Facebook Messenger app users file lawsuit over privacy

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:10 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:10:29 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:14 PM EDT2018-03-28 23:14:49 GMT
    Three Facebook Messenger app users have filed a lawsuit claiming the social network violated their privacy by collecting logs of their phone calls and text messages.More >>
    Three Facebook Messenger app users have filed a lawsuit claiming the social network violated their privacy by collecting logs of their phone calls and text messages.More >>

  • California regulators target web ads for illegal pot shops

    California regulators target web ads for illegal pot shops

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:50:24 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:14 PM EDT2018-03-28 23:14:46 GMT
    (AP Photo). This frame from the Weedmaps website shows part of the map section of the online cannabis directory. State regulators have warned the popular website to take down ads from illegal sellers that appear or face possible penalties, but the comp...(AP Photo). This frame from the Weedmaps website shows part of the map section of the online cannabis directory. State regulators have warned the popular website to take down ads from illegal sellers that appear or face possible penalties, but the comp...
    Online ads from unlicensed marijuana shops are creating turmoil in California's emerging legal pot market.More >>
    Online ads from unlicensed marijuana shops are creating turmoil in California's emerging legal pot market.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly