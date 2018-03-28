Citizens with outstanding warrants can address them without fear of arrest at clinic

A new outdoor multisport festival will be coming to Baton Rouge on June 9 and 10.More >>
A new outdoor multisport festival will be coming to Baton Rouge on June 9 and 10.More >>
The USS Kidd will fire blank rounds from the ship's guns during the filming of the movie Greyhound Wednesday afternoon, the Downtown Development District has confirmed to WAFB.More >>
The USS Kidd will fire blank rounds from the ship's guns during the filming of the movie Greyhound Wednesday afternoon, the Downtown Development District has confirmed to WAFB.More >>
With extra funds left over after last year Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says the money should be put toward important projects across the state.More >>
With extra funds left over after last year Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says the money should be put toward important projects across the state.More >>
A warrant clinic will be held Saturday, May 19 where citizens will be able to address outstanding warrants without fear of arrest.More >>
A warrant clinic will be held Saturday, May 19 where citizens will be able to address outstanding warrants without fear of arrest.More >>
Lt. Col. Ward Webb, a longtime leader with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and community servant passed away unexpectedly last night.More >>
Lt. Col. Ward Webb, a longtime leader with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and community servant passed away unexpectedly last night.More >>
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."More >>
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.More >>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
Shulkin was nominated by Pres. Donald Trump and unanimously confirmed by the Senate, after serving as the Under Secretary of Veterans Affairs for Health from 2015 until 2017 during the presidency of Barack Obama.More >>
Shulkin was nominated by Pres. Donald Trump and unanimously confirmed by the Senate, after serving as the Under Secretary of Veterans Affairs for Health from 2015 until 2017 during the presidency of Barack Obama.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
The former Lockney ISD softball and track coach has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. According to deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, this morning 49-year-old Ray Jimenez arrived at a woman’s house in Floydada where they had a verbal argument.More >>
The former Lockney ISD softball and track coach has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. According to deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, this morning 49-year-old Ray Jimenez arrived at a woman’s house in Floydada where they had a verbal argument.More >>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.More >>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.More >>