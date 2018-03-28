Citizens with outstanding warrants can address them without fear of arrest at clinic

A warrant clinic will be held Saturday, May 19 where citizens will be able to address outstanding warrants without fear of arrest.

The clinic is being hosted by Councilwoman Erika Green, in partnership with the Power Coalition for Equity & Justice and the Center for Planning Excellence (CPEX).

In Baton Rouge, there are more than 100,000 outstanding warrants. Those with warrants out for their arrest can face issues with finding employment. This clinic is an opportunity for citizens to address warrants issued for traffic and municipal fines.

Citizens are encouraged to pre-register for the event at community centers throughout East Baton Rouge Parish. The first pre-registration event will take place on Monday, April 2 at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. The community center is located at 950 E Washington Street in Baton Rouge.

