Researchers recruiting men for ongoing study

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for men ages 18 to 39 to volunteer to participate in one of the latest studies.
The STAMP research study will evaluate the amino acid Arginine and its effects on the process our bodies go through to convert food into energy (metabolism). This study will examine the effects of Arginine on hormones in the blood to determine if arginine can benefit warfighter performance.
ARGININE
Participants will visit the Pennington Biomedical Outpatient Clinic for a screening visit to determine eligibility. Once enrolled, participants will be provided with meals for 6 days during the study and will drink beverages both with and without the amino acid, arginine.
This study will provide new information that will help researchers understand how Arginine may help improve warfighter fatigue, performance, and stress levels.
NUMBER OF VISITS
Participation in this study will last approximately 5 to 6 weeks.
PROCEDURES
QUALIFICATIONS
You can calculate your BMI here.
Participants chosen for this study will receive compensation of $240 once the study is complete.
If you are interested in volunteering for this research study, click here to screen online.
For any questions, call 225-763-3000 or email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.
