Researchers recruiting men for ongoing study

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for men ages 18 to 39 to volunteer to participate in one of the latest studies.

The STAMP research study will evaluate the amino acid Arginine and its effects on the process our bodies go through to convert food into energy (metabolism). This study will examine the effects of Arginine on hormones in the blood to determine if arginine can benefit warfighter performance.

ARGININE

an essential amino acid found in various foods like turkey, pork, and chicken

thought to help improve blood flow and immune function

Participants will visit the Pennington Biomedical Outpatient Clinic for a screening visit to determine eligibility. Once enrolled, participants will be provided with meals for 6 days during the study and will drink beverages both with and without the amino acid, arginine.

This study will provide new information that will help researchers understand how Arginine may help improve warfighter fatigue, performance, and stress levels.



NUMBER OF VISITS

1 Screening visit

4 Center visits – Participants will eat study food for breakfast at Pennington Biomedical prior to clinic visits on 4 days. Lunch and dinner meals will be packed to go. All study-related meals will be provided at no cost to participants.

4 Clinic visits

Participation in this study will last approximately 5 to 6 weeks.

PROCEDURES

Physical examination

Questionnaires

Peripheral Arterial Tonometry (PAT) – to determine the response of blood vessels to a stimulus

Blood Tests

Vital signs

QUALIFICATIONS

Be male

Be between the ages of 18 and 39 years old

Be physically active

Have a BMI between 18.5 – 25

You can calculate your BMI here.

Participants chosen for this study will receive compensation of $240 once the study is complete.

If you are interested in volunteering for this research study, click here to screen online.

For any questions, call 225-763-3000 or email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.



