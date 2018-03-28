Male volunteers needed for arginine study that could help our military fight fatigue and handle stress

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is putting together a team of study participants whose efforts could help warfighters stave off fatigue, improve their performance and better handle stress. They need men ages 18 to 39 to volunteer to participate in a study that could ultimately help servicemen in combat and training.
The STAMP research study will evaluate the amino acid Arginine and its effects on the process our bodies go through to convert food into energy (metabolism). This study will examine the effects of Arginine on hormones in the blood to determine if arginine can benefit warfighter performance.
“The Supplementation Trial on Arginine with Metabolic Profiling (STAMP) will examine the effects of arginine on hormones in the blood to determine if arginine can benefit warfighter performance,” said Dr. John Apolzan, Assistant Professor-Research at Pennington Biomedical and the primary investigator on the study.
“Our work will provide new information that will help researchers understand how arginine may help improve warfighter fatigue, performance, and stress levels,” Dr. Apolzan said.
Participants will visit the Pennington Biomedical Outpatient Clinic for a screening visit to determine eligibility. Once enrolled, participants will be provided with meals for 6 days during the study and will drink beverages both with and without the amino acid, arginine. All study-related meals will be provided at no cost to participants.
Participation in this study will last approximately 5 to 6 weeks.
For any questions, call 225-763-3000 or send an email to clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu. If you are interested in volunteering for this research study, click here to screen online.
Participants chosen for this study will receive compensation of $240 once the study is complete.
Funding for the study was provided by the U.S. Department of Defense.
