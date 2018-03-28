Women's health study to assess how pregnancy changes muscle metabolism

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for pregnant women to participate in an ongoing study.

The Mito Moms research study will assess how different levels of physical activity during pregnancy may change your muscle metabolism and how it may be translated to your baby.

METABOLISM

How your bodies convert food into energy to power everything we do

Qualified women who are picked for the study will complete 3 study visits during their pregnancy at the Pennington Biomedical outpatient clinic. The visits will happen between 21 and 36 weeks of your pregnancy. A Pennington Biomedical team member will also visit the hospital or birth center at the time of delivery to collect a sample of the placenta and umbilical cord.

Participation in this research study will last approximately 5 months.

PROCEDURES

Body measurements (height, weight, etc.)

Vital signs (blood pressure, pulse, etc.)

Activity monitoring

BODPOD Scan (to measure body fat)

Questionnaires

Exercise treadmill test

Muscle biopsy

Leg MRI

Placenta and umbilical cord collection at the time of delivery

QUALIFICATIONS

Be a woman less than 21 weeks pregnant

Be 18 – 40 years old

Have a Body Mass Index between 18.5 - 30 prior to becoming pregnant

You can calculate your BMI here.

Participants will receive up to $500 upon completion of the study.

If you are interested in volunteering for the Mito Moms study, get started by filling out the online screening. You can also call 225-326-0546 or email moms@pbrc.edu to see if you qualify for this research study.

