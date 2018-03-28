From the First Alert Forecast Team

We’ve been tracking scattered, mainly light rains across the WAFB area through Wednesday afternoon and that will continue into the evening. The rains will subside briefly overnight before redeveloping on Thursday morning. There have been no weather watches posted for the WAFB area through Wednesday afternoon, but that may change as we head into Thursday morning.

A cold front is still expected to sweep across the state on Thursday, delivering showers and thunderstorms during the day. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has portions of the WAFB region under a slight risk for severe weather Thursday, with the greatest threat likely from the mid-morning into the early to mid afternoon. The main threat from any strong to severe storms on Thursday will be from damaging winds, although an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out during the day.

The cold front will be lagging behind the main storm action, but should be moving east of the WAFB area by Thursday evening into Thursday night. Rains for the WAFB region should be subsiding from the late afternoon into the early evening. Highs on Thursday will remain in the low to mid 70s thanks to the cloud cover and rainy weather.

While there may be some lingering clouds into Friday morning, cooler and less humid air from the north should take sunrise temperatures on Friday down into the mid 50s for metro Baton Rouge. By Friday afternoon, area skies should be clearing nicely, setting us up for a fine Friday afternoon and evening. Expect highs on Friday in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday should be a real spring beauty under blue skies and sunshine. The morning kicks off around 50° for the Red Stick, with an afternoon high in the upper 70s the near 80°. Fair weather clouds will be returning for Easter Sunday, but the forecast stays dry. Temperatures for sunrise services on Easter morning will be running in the low to mid 50s for metro Baton Rouge, with afternoon temperatures climbing to around 80° or so.

The First Alert extended outlook into next week calls for a mainly dry Monday, isolated afternoon showers on Tuesday, and scattered rains on Wednesday. Highs for the three days will be around 80° to the lower 80s.

