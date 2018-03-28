Baton Rouge area Vietnam vets honored in 'welcome home' ceremony

Vietnam veterans from the Baton Rouge area finally got the homecoming ceremony they deserve.

The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs hosted the welcome home ceremony at the American Legion Post 38. Governor John Bel Edwards was the keynote speaker. He received a 82nd Airborne Division hat.

Veterans were honored as wreaths were laid. One vet in attendance says this ceremony was a welcome sight compared to when he came home after the war.

"We were just not recognized at all. We were spit on, people threw things at us. It was like what did we do this for? We knew we had to do it. The federal government, our military said we need you over there. We did our job, but now this is phenomenal. This is the first one I've ever attended and it's just overwhelming the support we have around the nation now," said Tom Hirschey, a Vietnam veteran.

There was also a special moment to recognize and honor those who did not make it home.

