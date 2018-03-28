Pediatrics study explores new ways to use 3D imaging machines

Researchers at LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center are currently recruiting kid volunteers for their latest study.

MORE: Learn more about LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center

The Shape Up Kids research study will explore new ways to use advanced 3D imaging systems. These medical imaging systems take a look inside areas of the human body hidden by our skin and bones.

Researchers will test if new imaging machines, that use light waves to evaluate body shape, can provide useful and detailed information about cardiovascular (heart) disease and physical strength.

Through the use of new advanced imaging equipment, researchers will study results from multiple systems and data collected from body measurements and exercise testing.

RELATED: Pennington Biomedical testing new imaging machines

Participants will visit the Pennington Biomedical clinic for one visit at an outpatient clinic lasting approximately 4.5 hours. They will undergo multiple imaging scans and engage in a strength test. Participants will answer a questionnaire to complete the study visit.

PROCEDURES

Body measurements (height, weight, etc.)

3D Imaging Scan (to measure body volume)

DXA Scan (to measure bone, muscle and body fat)

BIA Scan (to measure body fat)

MRI Scan

Ultrasound (to measure muscle and body fat)

Strength/Exercise testing

Blood Test

QUALIFICATIONS

Be 5 to 17 years of age

Not have medical implants such as a pacemaker or metal joint replacement

Compensation of up to $50 is offered for completion of the study.

Parents: To see if your 5 to 17-year-old qualifies for this research study, you or a guardian must complete the online screening form. You may also call 225-763-3000 or e-mail clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.

MORE STORIES:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.