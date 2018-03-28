Student starts petition after school allegedly threatened to expel him over length of hair

A senior in Livingston Parish is asking the school board to change its dress code after he was reportedly threatened with expulsion over the length of his hair. So far, the petition has more than 14,000 signatures.

Jeremy Mccain attends Walker High School and is set to graduate in about a month. He says he was called to the principal's officer on March 22 and was threatened with expulsion if he didn't cut his hair.

"A public school, that society's taxes pay for, is willing to deny a child an education because of the way they look. Your hair should never get in the way of your education. Livingston Parish School Board should abolish this unnecessary rule," Mccain told Care2 Petition.

The dress code in question reads:

Male hair length must be of even distribution. The hair may not extend below the plane of the shoulder nor down upon the eyebrow in front, nor down below the earlobes. Hair must be clean, well-groomed and neat at all times. (Lines cut in the hair, shaven hair, "mohawk" cuts, extreme coloring of hair, "tails," or any other hairstyle which interferes with a student's performance or that of his classmates is prohibited.

Mcclain claims last year, school officials did not allow a senior to walk at graduation because he did not cut his hair.

Numerous people in the community have left comments on the petition page about the issue. They include:

There are more important things to worry about than the length of someone's hair!!! - Christy W. No child should be denied an education because of hair length, skin color, size, and etc.. I’ve seen several male students with long hair in several schools in Livingston Parish and they’re allowed to keep their long hair. I think as long as the hair is kept clean then any hair length should be allowed. - Abby C. There is no reason for long hair on a guy, girls have long hair so what’s the difference. - Duncan-Kaide B.

The petition can be viewed here.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.