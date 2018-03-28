14-year-old driver involved in wreck that killed two cousins now charged

The 14-year-old driver who was involved in a wreck that left two cousins on a motorcycle dead is now facing charges, officials with Louisiana State Police report.

The juvenile is being charged with two counts of negligent homicide, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving left of center, no driver's license, and speeding.

The horrific scene on Highway 74 in Gonzales was the result of what LSP investigators say was a poor choice allegedly made by a teen who was too young to legally drive. LSP Senior Trooper Bryan Lee says the teen boy was driving a car against traffic when he crashed into Robert Stafford's Harley Davidson motorcycle. Stafford and his passenger, Dusty Duet, died from the impact.

