Volunteer openings remain for several ongoing studies at LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research offers several chances for you to participate in upcoming or ongoing trials. There is a chance to be compensated for participating in certain studies.

Click on the links below to learn more about the current studies and see if you meet the requirements to qualify to participate.

COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT & ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

GENERAL HEALTH & WELLBEING

PEDIATRICS

WOMEN’S HEALTH

Pennington Biomedical Research Center has hundreds of projects ongoing at any given time. This is a list of the current studies that are still seeking volunteers.

The WAFB 9News team will do our best to keep this page updated with ongoing and new trials that have openings for volunteers. To learn more about research studies and participant opportunities, call (225) 763-3000.

