Man convicted in deaths tied to 'Real Housewives' guest star

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - A man charged in a double homicide involving a burning car owned by a woman who often appeared on "Real Housewives of New Jersey" has been convicted.
Gerry Thomas and his roommate were charged in the March 2017 deaths of two men found inside a burning car. Prosecutors contended Williams was part of a robbery that led to the deaths and was involved in a cover-up by torching the car.
The 29-year-old Paterson man was found guilty Wednesday of felony murder, aggravated arson and attempted robbery. He was acquitted of two counts of murder and weapons offenses. His roommate's trial is later this year.
Thomas now faces a possible life term when he's sentenced May 18.
Anderson had borrowed the vehicle from the son of Kim DePaola, who frequently appeared on the Bravo reality show.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
