Moms Demand Action group speaks with Louisiana legislators on gun control

Gun control advocates with the group Moms Demand Action met with legislators at the Capitol to discuss gun legislation.

The Louisiana chapter came to Baton Rouge to talk about several concerns. They are very much against the idea of arming teachers which has been discussed nationwide since the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 students dead.

"I have friends that are teachers, and they say, I have kids that steal my pencils and my erasers. Of course, kids are going to have access to those guns. How are they going to store the guns? How are they gonna have access to the guns if an armed shooter comes into the classroom, there's just so many variables," said Martha Alguera, who is the co-lead of the Moms Demand Action Louisiana chapter.

Alguera said she has witnessed gun violence firsthand, in her home city of New Orleans.

They are also advocating for a ban on bump stocks, and are against easing up on concealed carry restrictions. The group said they hope their meetings will lead to gun control legislation getting passed this session.

