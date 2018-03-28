Two wounded during shooting on Annette Street

Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a shooting in a Baton Rouge neighborhood.

The incident happened Wednesday, March 28 around 12:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Annette Street. That's located near the intersection of N Foster Drive and Hollywood Street.

Medics transported two people to a local hospital and their injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the case.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.