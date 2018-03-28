Two wounded during shooting on Annette St.

Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in a Baton Rouge neighborhood.

The incident happened Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Annette Street. That's located near the intersection of N. Foster Drive and Hollywood Street.

Medics transported the two people to the hospital and their injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the case.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.