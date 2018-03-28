Press conference at 2:30 p.m. to address proposed need for change at BREC Zoo

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch live coverage when it begins

Councilwoman Chauna Banks and the Keep the Zoo at Greenwood Park Committee (KZAG) will hold a press conference Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in the Metro Chambers. We will livestream that press conference here when it begins.

"The press conference will detail items regarding immediate major changes needed within the BREC administration and policy changes to show the public that the governing body, the BREC Commission, is capable of serving in the wake of a documented 5 years leading to the Baton Rouge Zoo losing its accreditation," states a press release. "The group will also announce plans to create a commission chaired by Renita Marshall, D.V.M, Department Head for Agricultural Sciences, Southern University Land Grant Campus and Donnie Miller, Director of Business Development, Baton Rouge Area Chamber to develop a strategic plan for the Baton Rouge Zoo at Greenwood Park."

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.