Longtime Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office leader dies unexpectedly

Lt. Col. Ward Webb, a longtime leader with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and community servant passed away unexpectedly last night.

Webb began working with the sheriff's office in July 1988. He worked in the Patrol, Criminal Investigations, Training Division, Administrative Services, divisions before finally overseeing the Patrol/Traffic Division.

But he was known best for his role with the Louisiana Special Olympics. He helped coordinate events like the torch run and the popular polar plunge.Webb had the distinct privilege of carrying the "Flame of Hope" in the International Special Olympics.

Webb married his wife Juanita Boudreaux Webb in 1990. According to the sheriff’s office website, he is survived by two step-daughters and four grandsons.

The sheriff's department is expected to release a statement on his death later today.

