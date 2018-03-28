Blank rounds to be fired on the USS Kidd during filming of 'Greyhound' Wednesday afternoon

Blank rounds will be fired on the deck of the USS Kidd during the filming of a scene for the movie Greyhound Wednesday afternoon, the Downtown Development District has confirmed to WAFB.

The guns are scheduled to be fired between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on the side of the ship that faces Port Allen.

Tom Hanks stars in Greyhound, a WWII drama which is currently filming in the Baton Rouge area.

