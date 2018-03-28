Blank rounds to be fired on the USS Kidd during filming of 'Greyhound' Wednesday afternoon

Families could mount video cameras in their loved ones' nursing home rooms and monitor them from afar, under a measure that took its first step toward passage in the Louisiana House.More >>
Vietnam veterans from the Baton Rouge area finally got the homecoming ceremony they deserve.More >>
Councilwoman Chauna Banks and the Keep the Zoo at Greenwood Park Committee (KZAG) will hold a press conference Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in the Metro Chambers.More >>
A senior in Livingston Parish is asking the school board to change its dress code after he was reportedly threatened with expulsion over the length of his hair. So far, the petition has more than 14,000 signatures.More >>
The 14-year-old driver who was involved in a wreck that left two cousins on a motorcycle dead is now facing charges, officials with Louisiana State Police report.More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
A video released by the Ku Klux Klan has members of the NAACP and Mississippi Rising Coalition concerned about a rise in racism in South Mississippi.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Lubbock Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Holland confirms that there was an explosion at a house in Tech Terrace Tuesday night around 10 p.m. The explosion happened in the 2900 block of 21st Street.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.More >>
