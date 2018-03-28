Blank rounds fired on the USS Kidd during filming of 'Greyhound'

Blank rounds were fired on the deck of the USS Kidd during the filming of a scene for the movie "Greyhound" Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED: Tom Hanks' naval WWII drama to film in Baton Rouge in 2018

The guns were fired on the side of the ship that faces Port Allen.

Tom Hanks stars in "Greyhound," a WWII drama which is currently filming in the Baton Rouge area.

MORE:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.