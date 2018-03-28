Faulty a/c unit causes house fire, investigators say

Fire investigators said a faulty air condition unit caused a house fire Wednesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive between North Boulevard and Government Street around 8:45 a.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said firefighters saw the a/c unit in the front room was on fire when they arrived at the house.

He added the fire was contained to that room, but heavy smoke spread throughout the home.

No injuries were reported.

