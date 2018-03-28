LSU vs Mississippi State: By the Numbers

No. 21 LSU will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs beginning Thursday night at Alex Box Stadium.

SERIES SCHEDULE:

Thursday: 7 p.m.

Friday: 7 p.m.

Saturday: 2 p.m.

TV: Thursday’s game will be televised on the SEC Network

ONLINE: All three games may be viewed on SEC Network+, accessible at WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app

RECORDS MISS ST. LSU OVERALL 13-13 16-10 CONFERENCE 1-5 3-3 STREAK L2 L2 HOME 6-4 15-5 AWAY 2-8 1-4 NEUTRAL 5-1 0-1

OFFENSE MISS ST. LSU BATTING AVG .268 .298 HOME RUNS 14 18 TRIPLES 6 9 DOUBLES 43 54 RUNS/GAME 4.9 6.3 STOLEN BASES 20-22 33-38

Top hitters for the Bulldogs:

Jake Mangum: .336 batting average, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 7 RBI, 8-for-8 stolen bases

Josh Hatcher: .314 batting average, 3 doubles, 3 home runs, 11 RBI

Hunter Stovall: .305 batting average, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 13 RBI, 5-for-6 stolen bases

PITCHING MISS ST. LSU ERA 3.45 4.15 STRIKE OUTS 259 245 WALKS 101 91 BATTING AVG .240 .245 SAVES 6 3

Top pitchers for the Bulldogs:

Zach Neff: 2-2, 1.61 ERA, 9 appearances, 2 starts, 24 strikeouts, 1 base on balls

Konnor Pilkington: 1-3, 1.82 ERA, 6 appearances (all starts), 48 strikeouts, 4 base on balls

Ethan Small: 1-2, 2.73 ERA, 6 appearances (all starts), 46 strikeouts, 10 base on balls

JP France: 1-1, 1.59 ERA, 1 save, 8 appearances, 1 start, 17 strikeouts, 12 base on balls

Blake Smith: 2-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 saves, 7 appearances out of the bullpen, 11 strikeouts, 3 base on balls

