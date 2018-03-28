LSU vs Mississippi State: By the Numbers

No. 21 LSU will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs beginning Thursday night at Alex Box Stadium.
SERIES SCHEDULE:
Thursday: 7 p.m.
Friday: 7 p.m.
Saturday: 2 p.m.
TV: Thursday’s game will be televised on the SEC Network
ONLINE: All three games may be viewed on SEC Network+, accessible at WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app
|RECORDS
|MISS ST.
|LSU
|OVERALL
|13-13
|16-10
|CONFERENCE
|1-5
|3-3
|STREAK
|L2
|L2
|HOME
|6-4
|15-5
|AWAY
|2-8
|1-4
|NEUTRAL
|5-1
|0-1
|OFFENSE
|MISS ST.
|LSU
|BATTING AVG
|.268
|.298
|HOME RUNS
|14
|18
|TRIPLES
|6
|9
|DOUBLES
|43
|54
|RUNS/GAME
|4.9
|6.3
|STOLEN BASES
|20-22
|33-38
Top hitters for the Bulldogs:
Jake Mangum: .336 batting average, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 7 RBI, 8-for-8 stolen bases
Josh Hatcher: .314 batting average, 3 doubles, 3 home runs, 11 RBI
Hunter Stovall: .305 batting average, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 13 RBI, 5-for-6 stolen bases
|PITCHING
|MISS ST.
|LSU
|ERA
|3.45
|4.15
|STRIKE OUTS
|259
|245
|WALKS
|101
|91
|BATTING AVG
|.240
|.245
|SAVES
|6
|3
Top pitchers for the Bulldogs:
Zach Neff: 2-2, 1.61 ERA, 9 appearances, 2 starts, 24 strikeouts, 1 base on balls
Konnor Pilkington: 1-3, 1.82 ERA, 6 appearances (all starts), 48 strikeouts, 4 base on balls
Ethan Small: 1-2, 2.73 ERA, 6 appearances (all starts), 46 strikeouts, 10 base on balls
JP France: 1-1, 1.59 ERA, 1 save, 8 appearances, 1 start, 17 strikeouts, 12 base on balls
Blake Smith: 2-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 saves, 7 appearances out of the bullpen, 11 strikeouts, 3 base on balls
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.