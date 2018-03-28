Grand jury indicts Baton Rouge man for Opelousas murder

The USS Kidd will fire blank rounds from the ship's guns during the filming of the movie Greyhound Wednesday afternoon, the Downtown Development District has confirmed to WAFB.More >>
The attorney representing Baton Rouge Police officer, Blane Salamoni, says he expects his client will be fired by BRPD by the end of the week.More >>
Fire investigators said a faulty air condition unit caused a house fire Wednesday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive between North Boulevard and Government Street around 8:45 a.m.More >>
One person has been arrested, and another is being sought in connection to a shooting and kidnapping case in Morgan City.More >>
Following the tragic shooting at a Florida high school, some groups have urged leaders to do more to prevent gun violence and one of those is taking its fight to the Louisiana State Capitol.More >>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
Developing out of Jones County. A mother up in arms after her son tells her his principal cut his hair and made him pick it up off the floor. A social media post went viral after Lattrice Averette shared pictures of her 11 year old son's hair. In the Facebook post the mother of the 4th grader said she is shocked, claiming the principal at North Jones Elementary School cut her son's hair taking away his cultural identity. The young boy said it happened Monday during one of his classe...More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says an armed subject in a vehicle just east of exit 113 on I-26 has blocked the traffic in this area.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
City officials voted not to remove the tree, but it will be trimmed.More >>
Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
