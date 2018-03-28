Grand jury indicts Baton Rouge man for Opelousas murder

A Baton Rouge man has been formally charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Opelousas.

The 27th Judicial District Court in St. Landry Parish reported Liquincy Revish, 26, was indicted by a grand jury for the second-degree murder of Lester Bowman IV.

District Attorney Earl Taylor said Bowman was killed on Aug. 27, 2017.

A second-degree murder conviction in Louisiana carries a mandatory life sentence.

