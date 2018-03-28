SEC baseball: Week 2 standings

Week two of the 2018 SEC baseball season is in the books.
The Tigers lost two-out-of-three to the Commodores in Nashville and dropped to a third place tie with Auburn.
Ole Miss and Arkansas are tied for the SEC West lead and Georgia and Vanderbilt sit atop the East standings.
SEC series of the week: No. 8 Vanderbilt at No. 2 Florida and No. 6 Arkansas at No. 4 Ole Miss
|WEST
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|OLE MISS
|4-2
|23-3
|ARKANSAS
|4-2
|18-7
|AUBURN
|3-3
|21-5
|LSU
|3-3
|16-10
|TEXAS A&M
|2-4
|20-6
|ALABAMA
|1-5
|16-10
|MISS. STATE
|1-5
|13-13
|EAST
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|GEORGIA
|5-1
|19-6
|VANDERBILT
|5-1
|17-8
|FLORIDA
|4-2
|22-5
|TENNESSEE
|4-2
|17-9
|MISSOURI
|3-3
|18-6
|KENTUCKY
|2-4
|18-7
|S. CAROLINA
|1-5
|14-11
No. 21 LSU returns home to host Mississippi State beginning Thursday night at Alex Box Stadium.
