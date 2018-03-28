SEC baseball: Week 2 standings

Week two of the 2018 SEC baseball season is in the books.

The Tigers lost two-out-of-three to the Commodores in Nashville and dropped to a third place tie with Auburn.

Ole Miss and Arkansas are tied for the SEC West lead and Georgia and Vanderbilt sit atop the East standings.

SEC series of the week: No. 8 Vanderbilt at No. 2 Florida and No. 6 Arkansas at No. 4 Ole Miss

WEST CONFERENCE OVERALL OLE MISS 4-2 23-3 ARKANSAS 4-2 18-7 AUBURN 3-3 21-5 LSU 3-3 16-10 TEXAS A&M 2-4 20-6 ALABAMA 1-5 16-10 MISS. STATE 1-5 13-13

EAST CONFERENCE OVERALL GEORGIA 5-1 19-6 VANDERBILT 5-1 17-8 FLORIDA 4-2 22-5 TENNESSEE 4-2 17-9 MISSOURI 3-3 18-6 KENTUCKY 2-4 18-7 S. CAROLINA 1-5 14-11

No. 21 LSU returns home to host Mississippi State beginning Thursday night at Alex Box Stadium.

