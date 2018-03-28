LSU and La. International Film Festival host special screening of 'Fail State'

Following the tragic shooting at a Florida high school, some groups have urged leaders to do more to prevent gun violence and one of those is taking its fight to the Louisiana State Capitol.More >>
LSU and the Louisiana International Film Festival will host a special event screening of the documentary "Fail State" on Wednesday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m. in the Roy O Martin Auditorium, 1100 Patrick F Taylor Hall.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System presented a proposed future design for the McKinley High School campus. The renderings are provided by CSRS|Tillage.More >>
A meeting concerning judges in the 19th Judicial District Court, most notably Judge Trudy White is scheduled for Wednesday. Chief Civil Judge William Morvant said White made a formal request to move from the criminal bench to the civil bench.More >>
The family of Alton Sterling held a news conference now following Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's announcement that charges would not be filed against either officer involved in the deadly shooting.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.More >>
City officials voted not to remove the tree, but it will be trimmed.More >>
Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.More >>
Developing out of Jones County. A mother up in arms after her son tells her his principal cut his hair and made him pick it up off the floor. A social media post went viral after Lattrice Averette shared pictures of her 11 year old son's hair. In the Facebook post the mother of the 4th grader said she is shocked, claiming the principal at North Jones Elementary School cut her son's hair taking away his cultural identity. The young boy said it happened Monday during one of his classe...More >>
Autopsies were being conducted to determine the children's causes of death, and the sheriff's office did not immediately disclose what evidence had been found.More >>
