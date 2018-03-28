Report: Mom accused of killing kids left them alone for days - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Report: Mom accused of killing kids left them alone for days

(Pinal County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Pinal County Sheriff's office shows Brittany Velasquez. Authorities said Tuesday, March 27, 2018, that Velasquez has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after her ... (Pinal County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Pinal County Sheriff's office shows Brittany Velasquez. Authorities said Tuesday, March 27, 2018, that Velasquez has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after her ...

By ANITA SNOW
Associated Press

SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona mother arrested this week in the deaths of her toddler and infant left the children with relatives for days at a time, according to a police report that cites an unidentified relative.

Police in the small town of Superior called Arizona child protection officials in early January because of those concerns about the two children after the relative accused the mother, Brittany Velasquez, of stealing a $3,500 fur coat, said town interim Police Chief Christian Ensley.

But the coat was later returned and the relative did not seek prosecution.

The police report also indicated that Velasquez would not be investigated for child neglect or abuse unless the unidentified family member stated she was no longer willing to care for the children.

Velasquez was arrested after her two children were found dead late Monday in car seats inside a car parked by the home of relatives in Superior, a hardscrabble mining town of about 2,900 people about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Phoenix. Bond for Velasquez was set at $2 million.

Pinal County Superior Court Administrator Todd Zweig said Velasquez would be represented by the county public defender's office, where officials said a specific attorney had not yet been assigned to her case. She could not be reached at the jail.

Autopsies were being conducted to determine causes of death of the 2-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl, whose names have not been released. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office did not immediately disclose what evidence was found.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety said Tuesday it had received two reports about the boy and the girl and that a case worker visited the woman's home.

"The children showed no visible signs of abuse or neglect," the report about the visit said. "There were no legal grounds to remove the children from the parent's custody."

The agency said case workers determined Velasquez had a job and that the apartment where she then lived in the city of Mesa had everything needed for her children. It said it provided her with free daycare so the children would not have to stay with her grandmother.

"We can only make decisions based on the available evidence and what the law allows," the agency said in a statement. "The Department acted in good faith based on the information we received and exercised our due diligence during these prior investigations."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Author Krakauer wins order for release of rape case records

    Author Krakauer wins order for release of rape case records

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:40:46 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:43:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Volz, file). FILE - In this April 26, 2016, file photo, "Into Thin Air" author Jon Krakauer poses for a photo in Bozeman, Mont. A judge has ordered the conditional release of records about a University of Montana rape case to Krakauer af...(AP Photo/Matt Volz, file). FILE - In this April 26, 2016, file photo, "Into Thin Air" author Jon Krakauer poses for a photo in Bozeman, Mont. A judge has ordered the conditional release of records about a University of Montana rape case to Krakauer af...
    A judge has ordered Montana education officials to release redacted records to "Into Thin Air" author Jon Krakauer.More >>
    A judge has ordered Montana education officials to release redacted records to "Into Thin Air" author Jon Krakauer.More >>

  • Trump says Second Amendment won't be repealed

    Trump says Second Amendment won't be repealed

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:11 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:11:25 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:43:22 GMT
    President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the Second Amendment “will never be repealed." (Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump/CNN)President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the Second Amendment “will never be repealed." (Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump/CNN)
    President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the Second Amendment “will never be repealed." (Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump/CNN)President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the Second Amendment “will never be repealed." (Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump/CNN)

    President Donald Trump says the Second Amendment will not be repealed.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump says the Second Amendment will not be repealed.

    More >>

  • Ex-Cincy athlete says she was kicked off team due to photos

    Ex-Cincy athlete says she was kicked off team due to photos

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:31 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:31:09 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:43:20 GMT
    Former University of Cincinnati volleyball player claims in lawsuit she was kicked off the team for posting photos on Instagram that were "too sexy".More >>
    Former University of Cincinnati volleyball player claims in lawsuit she was kicked off the team for posting photos on Instagram that were "too sexy".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly