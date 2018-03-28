EBRSS releases new renderings of future design for McKinley High

Information provided by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System

BATON ROUGE, LA - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is proud to present a proposed future design for the McKinley High School campus. The renderings are provided by CSRS|Tillage, the program managers that oversee tax plan projects, facility modification projects, and flood renovation projects for EBRPSS.

"It’s visionary," said Superintendent Warren Drake of the proposed design.

“It’s going to be a technology-rich, beautiful expanded campus that will provide modern facilities and updated programming for 7th -12th grade students.”

Dr. James Kador the Principal of McKinley High School said, “The McKinley Family is pleased with the renderings of the #New Blue; and I think that this new look will speak to the vision of our future.”

The proposed design will be made possible if the upcoming sales tax renewal passes on April 28. Included in Proposition 1 and its plans to improve technology and facilities throughout the system, is a dedication to a modernized McKinley High School - including the reconfiguration of campus elements, creation of a 21st century media center, updated athletic facilities, and other major renovations.

Program director of CSRS|Tillage, Marcus Williams, said that McKinley has a strong foundation and did not need to be torn down in order to achieve a 21st century learning environment.

"The renderings show that a progressive 21st century facility can be created using the existing bones from McKinley High School and other facilities that have similar structures," said Williams. "We were confident that we could create a dynamic plan that would show the direction the school system is moving in when it comes to expansive renovation projects."

