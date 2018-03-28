THE INVESTIGATORS: No decision yet on whether Judge Trudy White will move to civil bench

After successfully battling breast cancer, one Louisiana lawmaker wants to make the fight a little easier for other Louisianians.More >>
After successfully battling breast cancer, one Louisiana lawmaker wants to make the fight a little easier for other Louisianians.More >>
A new outdoor multisport festival will be coming to Baton Rouge on June 9 and 10.More >>
A new outdoor multisport festival will be coming to Baton Rouge on June 9 and 10.More >>
With extra funds left over after last year Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says the money should be put toward important projects across the state.More >>
With extra funds left over after last year Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says the money should be put toward important projects across the state.More >>
The commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry placed most of south Louisiana under an emergency quarantine to stop the spread of Roseau cane scale.More >>
The commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry placed most of south Louisiana under an emergency quarantine to stop the spread of Roseau cane scale.More >>
A meeting concerning judges in the 19th Judicial District Court concluded without resolving the request by Judge Trudy White to move to the civil bench.More >>
A meeting concerning judges in the 19th Judicial District Court concluded without resolving the request by Judge Trudy White to move to the civil bench.More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."More >>
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."More >>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.More >>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.More >>
An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
Developing out of Jones County. A mother up in arms after her son tells her his principal cut his hair and made him pick it up off the floor. A social media post went viral after Lattrice Averette shared pictures of her 11 year old son's hair. In the Facebook post the mother of the 4th grader said she is shocked, claiming the principal at North Jones Elementary School cut her son's hair taking away his cultural identity. The young boy said it happened Monday during one of his classe...More >>
Developing out of Jones County. A mother up in arms after her son tells her his principal cut his hair and made him pick it up off the floor. A social media post went viral after Lattrice Averette shared pictures of her 11 year old son's hair. In the Facebook post the mother of the 4th grader said she is shocked, claiming the principal at North Jones Elementary School cut her son's hair taking away his cultural identity. The young boy said it happened Monday during one of his classe...More >>
Lubbock Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Holland confirms that there was an explosion at a house in Tech Terrace Tuesday night around 10 p.m. The explosion happened in the 2900 block of 21st Street.More >>
Lubbock Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Holland confirms that there was an explosion at a house in Tech Terrace Tuesday night around 10 p.m. The explosion happened in the 2900 block of 21st Street.More >>