Meeting set to determine if Judge Trudy White is allowed to move to civil bench

A meeting concerning judges in the 19th Judicial District Court, most notably Judge Trudy White is scheduled for Wednesday.

Chief Civil Judge William Morvant said White made a formal request to move from the criminal bench to the civil bench.

In this scenario, she would essentially swap places with Judge Don Johnson. It's not that easy, however, as she may not have the seniority to do so.

The request was made after a series of 9News Investigations into White spanning three months after she reduced the bond for Albert Franklin by $79,000 in November 2017.

Franklin was arrested on Nov. 14, 2017 on drug, gun, and resisting an officer charges. His bond was set at $88,000, but White went in the next day and reduced that bond to only $9,000.

The 9News Investigators learned that reduction was done without a bond reduction hearing and without the district attorney’s knowledge. Franklin was able to quickly make bond after it was reduced to $9,000.

Franklin was arrested on March 12, 2018 on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Chris Lawton, an officer with the Zachary Police Department and deputy chief with the Zachary Fire Department.

