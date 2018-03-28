KIRAN: No decision yet on whether Judge Trudy White will move to civil bench

A meeting concerning judges in the 19th Judicial District Court concluded without resolving the request by Judge Trudy White to move to the civil bench.

Chief Civil Judge William Morvant said White made a formal request to move from the criminal bench to the civil bench. Officials have not yet said when they expect a decision to be made.

“The matter concerning the reassignment of dockets between two judges was discussed at the meeting today, but no decision was reached. When a decision is reached, the court will issue a statement as to that decision,” said 19th JDC Judicial Administrator Ann McCrory.

If approved, Judge White could essentially swap places with Judge Don Johnson. It's not that easy, however, as she may not have the seniority to do so.

Based on seniority, Judge Chip Moore has first choice of going from the criminal bench to civil.

The request was made after a series of 9News Investigations into White spanning three months after she reduced the bond for Albert Franklin by $79,000 in November 2017.

Franklin was arrested on Nov. 14, 2017 on drug, gun, and resisting an officer charges. His bond was set at $88,000, but White went in the next day and reduced that bond to only $9,000.

The 9News Investigators learned that reduction was done without a bond reduction hearing and without the district attorney’s knowledge. Franklin was able to quickly make bond after it was reduced to $9,000.

Franklin was arrested on March 12, 2018 on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Chris Lawton, an officer with the Zachary Police Department and deputy chief with the Zachary Fire Department.

