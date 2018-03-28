WATCH LIVE: Group rallies on steps of Louisiana State Capitol for gun violence prevention

WATCH LIVE: Group rallies on steps of Louisiana State Capitol fo - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Following the tragic shooting at a Florida high school, some groups have urged leaders to do more to prevent gun violence and one of those is taking its fight to the Louisiana State Capitol.

Volunteers with the Louisiana chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, which is part of Everytown for Gun Safety, along with survivors of gun violence, will rally on the steps of the capitol Wednesday. 

They will meet with lawmakers and urge them to oppose arming teachers, but instead, focus on passing laws like the Red Flags bill (HB 448), which focuses on stopping those exhibiting dangerous warning signs from having access to guns.

Volunteers will arrive at the capitol at 10:15 a.m and then meet with legislators from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

