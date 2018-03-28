Group meets with lawmakers at Capitol for gun violence prevention

Following the tragic shooting at a Florida high school, some groups have urged leaders to do more to prevent gun violence and one of those is taking its fight to the Louisiana State Capitol.

RELATED: Hundreds attend March For Our Lives rally in downtown Baton Rouge

Volunteers with the Louisiana chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, which is part of Everytown for Gun Safety, along with survivors of gun violence, will meet with lawmakers Wednesday.

The group is urging lawmakers to oppose arming teachers, but instead, focus on passing laws like the Red Flags bill (HB 448), which focuses on stopping those exhibiting dangerous warning signs from having access to guns.

Volunteers arrived at the Capitol at 10:15 a.m and are meeting until 2 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.