From the First Alert Weather Team

There is not much activity yet on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar but an umbrella may come in handy later Wednesday. In the meantime, it’s another warm and relatively breezy late March morning.

Early morning temperatures are some 20° warmer than normal for this time of year. They are starting out in the lower 70°s instead of in the lower 50°s.

Expect more clouds Wednesday, with a 40% coverage of showers and a "marginal risk" for severe weather for a portion of southeast Louisiana. The high is expected to reach the mid 80°s. Overnight, scattered showers will continue, with a low of 68°.

Thursday, rain and storms are likely, with a "marginal to slight risk" for severe weather and a high in the mid 70°s, but cooler than Wednesday. Once this cold front and all the rain moves southward, our weather looks GREAT for Good Friday, Saturday, and Easter Sunday.

