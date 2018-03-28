Cajuns take season series from Tigers with 3-1 win in Wally Pontiff Classic

The Ragin Cajuns scored two first-inning runs off LSU freshman starter AJ Labas and four UL-Lafayette pitchers scattered 10 Tiger hits to take a 3-1 victory in the Wally Pontiff Classic Tuesday night.

First baseman Kennon Fontenot had an RBI double in the first and added another run batted in on a fielder's choice grounder in the third that gave UL-Lafayette (11-13) a 3-0 lead. The Cajuns' other run scored on a Labas wild pitch.

LSU (16-10) scored the only other run of the game in the bottom of the fourth on an error but stranded 11 runners after out-hitting the Cajuns 10-6. The fourth inning rally could have been bigger for the Tigers, but senior Austin Bain ran through a stop sign from third base coach Sean Ochinko and was thrown out at the plate for the second out of the inning.

LSU returns to action Thursday night at home in the first of a three-game home SEC series against Mississippi State over the Easter weekend.

