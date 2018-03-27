LSU softball downs Southern Miss, 4-1

Shelbi Sunseri her first home run and first triple of her LSU career. (Source: LSUsports.net)

Information provided by Communications Student Assistant, Hunter Lemoine with LSUsports.net

BATON ROUGE -- The 13th-ranked LSU softball team claimed a 4-1 midweek win over Southern Miss Tuesday night in Tiger Park. With the win, LSU improves to 27-5 on the year, while USM falls to 14-21.

The Tigers got off to an early 1-0 lead after Amanda Doyle drove in Aliyah Andrews from third on a fielder’s choice to shortstop in the bottom of the first inning.

Another run came in the second after freshman Shelbi Sunseri hit her first career home run in a Tiger uniform over the left field fence, giving the Tigers a 2-0 lead. She would later get her first career triple, sending the ball off the right field wall.

Doyle would produce the Tigers third run of the game after she hit a ground ball past the shortstop to drive in Andrews from third base.

Southern Miss got on the board in the fourth inning, but the Tigers answered with their final run of the game. Claire Weinberger drove in Sunseri with a line drive up the middle to score the Tigers fourth and final run of the game.

Sophomore Maribeth Gorsuch pitched her fourth complete game and remains undefeated in the circle at 5-0. She gave up just one run on five hits and struck out six.