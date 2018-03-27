Zell Miller honored during state funeral at Georgia Capitol

By JEFF MARTIN

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal became emotional as he thanked Zell Miller's family "for being a part of the fabric that has made our state great."

Deal eulogized Miller during a state funeral Wednesday for the former U.S. senator and two-term Georgia governor in the Rotunda of the Capitol, where a bugler's somber notes of "Taps" could be heard through the ornate halls.

Miller died Friday at the age of 86 in his old family home in the north Georgia mountain town of Young Harris. Miller had retreated from public view in the past year after his family revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Georgia's governor from 1991 until 1999, Miller came out of retirement in 2000 at age 68 to fill the final four years of a U.S. Senate term.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue also praised Miller's accomplishments during Wednesday's service.

Miller is well known in Georgia and across the nation for championing the idea of using lottery profits to fund scholarships for schoolchildren.

The HOPE scholarship, which arose from Miller's efforts, pays college tuition for Georgia students maintaining a "B'' average and was funded by establishing a state lottery.

Religious conservatives opposed the lottery as sinful gambling, but Miller won approval from lawmakers and voters, and HOPE scholarships have funded the education of 1.8 million Georgia students since then, according to the Georgia Lottery.

The state funeral was the third ceremony to mourn Miller and honor his legacy. The first was held Monday in Young Harris, where Miller began his long political career as mayor after serving as a U.S. Marine. On Tuesday, former presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush spoke at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta.

Bagpipes played as Miller's body was carried outside to a hearse, where Deal and Perdue replaced the state seal with the Marine Corps symbol.

Miller's body was carried out of the Capitol to be taken to a funeral home in Cumming, Georgia, north of Atlanta.

